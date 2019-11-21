New Orleans Saints know that Carolina Panthers offense is fueled by running back Christian McCaffrey 

The film tells the New Orleans Saints all they need to know, because there are no falsehoods on it.

The Saints' defense is going to see a lot of Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey on Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, and it'll see him in myriad roles.

It'll see him as a runner, and as a receiver. It'll likely see him line up outside, and in the slot.

It'll see him picking up blitzes and, maybe, it'll see him throw a pass.

The Panthers (5-5) go as McCaffrey goes, and the Saints (8-2) well know his importance to Carolina as they seek to expand their NFC South Division lead over the second-place Panthers.

"He's their feature halfback," Saints Coach Sean Payton said. "Maybe two years ago, you saw him in a lot of different roles and I think now – of course he's a guy that has that versatility in the passing game – but he's on the field for close to 100 percent of the snaps. And so you're seeing him obviously as a runner, and getting a lot of carries, and also in the passing game."

"We take pride in our run defense, we always have and we'll continue to do so going forward," defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins said. "And that's going to big this week. If we can't stop the run, Christian McCaffrey will break an NFL record on us. That's how good he's been playing."

"I think McCaffrey is one of the most, if not the most, explosive backs in the league," linebacker Demario Davis said. "The offense trusts him a lot; I think last year he was getting 40 percent of the touches and probably is getting just as many as that now, or more. I think he's at the top of the league in all-purpose yards, top of the league in running. So he can do it all. He can run the ball inside (or) outside, catch the ball out of the backfield, he can protect, he can run routes on the outside and out of the backfield. He's a generational talent."

That's what the numbers say this season.

McCaffrey leads the league in rushing yards (1,059), yards from scrimmage (1,576) and touchdowns (14). He's the only player in the NFL with 1,000 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards, and with 199 carries and 59 receptions, he's averaging 25.8 touches per game.

"He's in on like 99 percent of the snaps, so you never get a down off," Davis said. "So you've just got to be prepared. And he can hit you from so many different ways. So whether they're setting up and giving you misdirection, he's out of the backfield, or he's going to motion out. You just have to be prepared the whole game. There's no play you can take off."

"He's a running back, so all they've got to do is turn around and hand the ball to him," Rankins said. "In a sense, you can't necessarily limit his touches. He's going to get his touches, they're going to force-feed his touches. They're going to find ways, innovative ways to get him the ball, get him in space, get him in position to make plays.

"For us, it's going to be about limiting his gains. On a simple stretch run, we've got to be able to set the edge and hold that to no gain, or a gain of 1 or 2. Screens, whatever it may be, we've got to be able to get 11 guys to the ball and limit his explosive ability as much as possible. Like I said, they're going to force-feed him, they're going to give him the touches. But for us, it's going to be about limiting the amount of yards he's able to get and the amount of explosive plays that he's going to be able to make."

Through 10 games, McCaffrey has had touchdown runs of 84, 76, 58 and 40 yards, and touchdown catches of 25 and 18.