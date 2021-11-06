New Orleans Saints Key Ingredients to Victory against Atlanta Falcons | NFL Week 9

2. BALANCE THE SHEET: Still, New Orleans can't – and won't – forget the run. Alvin Kamara (19 carries, 61 yards and a touchdown against Tampa Bay) and Mark Ingram II (six carries, 27 yards) were back at it like old times, and it's a combination that New Orleans will continue to ride. Ingram's presence helps keep Kamara fresh, and that will benefit both backs in the long run. The Saints average 125 rushing yards per game and, somewhat surprisingly, Jameis Winston was gaining 24 yards on 5.2 yards per carry on scrambles. Siemian won't be the scrambling threat Winston was, but Taysom Hill is back and when he's in the shotgun taking snaps, he smoothly could replace Winston's production.

3. MATTY ON ICE: Time and again, the Saints have shown that – arguably – the best defense against a good offense is to keep possession of the ball and keep the opposing offense on the sideline. But, of course, the Falcons are going to get possessions, and quarterback Matt Ryan will have his chances. The Saints historically have defended him pretty well – defensive end ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿, who had a four-sack game against Atlanta a few seasons ago, is 3.5 sacks shy of 100 in his career – and this season, Ryan has six interceptions (with 13 touchdowns) and has been sacked 12 times. He doesn't have his best receiver, Calvin Ridley, so if the Saints' pass defense is anywhere near as effective as it was against Tampa Bay – interceptions by ﻿P.J. Williams﻿ (a pick-6) and ﻿C.J. Gardner-Johnson﻿, sacks by Jordan, ﻿Kwon Alexander﻿ and ﻿Tanoh Kpassagnon﻿ and a forced fumble by Jordan – it could have another good day.