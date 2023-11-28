New Orleans Saints legend Jahri Evans named semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2024

Jahri Evans, a former standout New Orleans Saints offensive lineman and current Saints assistant coach, was named one of 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024 on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Evans played 11 seasons for the Saints (2006-16) at right guard after being drafted in 2006 as a fourth-round pick out of Bloomsburg. He was crucial in protecting quarterback Drew Brees throughout his tenure. He played on five playoffs teams, including the team's Super Bowl-winning squad in 2009, and earned Pro Bowl honors for six straight seasons (2009-14). He was also inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2020. Evans is currently on the Saints coaching staff as an offensive assistant.