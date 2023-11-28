Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints legend Jahri Evans named semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2024

Saints legend Eric Allen also named semifinalist.

Nov 28, 2023 at 09:24 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Jahri Evans, a former standout New Orleans Saints offensive lineman and current Saints assistant coach, was named one of 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024 on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Evans played 11 seasons for the Saints (2006-16) at right guard after being drafted in 2006 as a fourth-round pick out of Bloomsburg. He was crucial in protecting quarterback Drew Brees throughout his tenure. He played on five playoffs teams, including the team's Super Bowl-winning squad in 2009, and earned Pro Bowl honors for six straight seasons (2009-14). He was also inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2020. Evans is currently on the Saints coaching staff as an offensive assistant.

Former Saints cornerback Eric Allen was also named a semifinalist. Allen spent 1995-1997 as a member of the Black and Gold after spending his first several seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team that drafted him in 1988. This is the second time in the past two years that both Evans and Allen have been named semifinalists.

Related Content

news

Saints mourn the passing of former strong safety Ray Brown

Brown appeared in 137 career games for the Falcons (1971-77) and Saints (1977-80)
news

Tickets go on sale for 34th annual Saints Hall of Fame Weekend

The 34th annual Saints Hall of Fame weekend is set for Friday, December 8 through Sunday, December 10.
news

Drew Brees named to Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2024

New Orleans Saints legend to be enshrined at the Hall of Fame's home in Natchitoches to culminate the 65th Induction Celebration
news

Jahri Evans, La'Roi Glover headline list of former New Orleans Saints nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024

Evans and Glover are Saints Hall of Famers, members of NFL All-Decade teams
news

Steve Gleason and Tim Shaw to serve as honorary team captains in Saints-Titans 2023 season opener

The two special teams standouts have both fought to conquer ALS after their playing careers
news

Steve Sidwell, longtime New Orleans Saints assistant coach and member of the Saints Hall of Fame, dies at 78

Saints defense was consistently one of the best under the supervision of Sidwell
news

Saints mourn the passing of former defensive coordinator Steve Sidwell

Sidwell oversaw some of the most dominant defenses in the franchise's history from 1986-94
news

Drew Brees joined New Orleans Saints, Chiefs broadcast to talk Saints moves, pickleball

The legendary quarterback has high expectations for the Saints and new quarterback Derek Carr
news

Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Sean Dawkins dies at 52

The nine-year NFL veteran Dawkins led Saints in receiving in 1998
news

New Orleans Saints mourn the loss of former linebacker Scott Pelluer

Washington State product, who also excelled at special teams, played for the Saints from 1981-86
news

Jahri Evans among New Orleans Saints legends nominated for College Football Hall of Fame class of 2024

Jahri Evans, Craig Heyward, and Ashley Ambrose represent the Black and Gold on the ballot
Advertising