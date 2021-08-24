New Orleans Saints-Jacksonville Jaguars notebook

With the 23-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the New Orleans Saints even their preseason record at 1-1. New Orleans returns to action to face the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 28 for their its game of the preseason. Kickoff at the Caesers Superdome is set for 7 p.m.

New Orleans' offense finished with 369 yards, including 306 passing yards and 63 rushing yards. The Saints eclipsed 360 total yards for the second week in a row and eclipsed 300 yards passing for the first time this preseason.

After recording three interceptions and three lost fumbles last week in Baltimore, the Saints offense didn't record a single turnover vs. the Jaguars.

The Saints' defense held Jacksonville to three points in the first half, and without a touchdown for the first 44:41 of the game.

﻿Jameis Winston﻿ started at quarterback for New Orleans, and played the Saints' first three drives. Winston finished 9-of-10 passing for 123 yards and two touchdowns, including a 43-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver ﻿Marquez Callaway﻿, the longest completion of the game and a 29-yard scoring throw to the wideout.

In relief of Winston, quarterback ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ led the Saints offense for six drives, passing for 138 yards and one touchdown on 11-of-20 passing.

Trevor Siemian relieved Hill at the start of the fourth quarter and played the Saints final four drives, finishing 4-of-8 passing for 59 yards.

Callaway recorded five receptions for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Following his three-reception, 61-yard performance last week at Baltimore, Callaway now leads the NFL with 165 receiving yards in the 2021 preseason.

Wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey recorded 74 receiving yards on four receptions. Humphrey recorded his second touchdown reception of the preseason on a 14-yard catch from Hill with 1:27 to play in the third quarter.

Running back Tony Jones Jr. led the Saints in rushing yards for a second consecutive week, finishing with 24 rushing yards on five attempts, and recorded New Orleans' longest rush, an 11-yard scamper on the first play of the Saints' second drive.

Running back Devonta Freeman rushed for 18 yards on seven carries, and added two receptions for 14 yards, leading all Saints running backs with nine touches on the night.

Running back Dwayne Washington rushed for 16 yards on four attempts and added two receptions for 39 yards, including a 33-yard catch and run on the Saints' first play of their final drive.

Linebacker Wynton McManis recorded the Saints lone takeaway, intercepting a pass by Jacksonville quarterback Gardner Minshew with 8:15 to play. The interception ended an 11-play, 70-yard drive on the New Orleans 2-yard line. McManis finished tied for the team lead with six tackles and added three pass defenses.

Cornerback CJ Gardner-Johnson matched the team-leading six tackles and added one pass defense.

Defensive tackle Jalen Dalton recorded his first sack of the preseason, taking down Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence with 49 seconds to play in the second quarter. Dalton finished with four tackles and added one quarterback hit and one pass defense.

Defensive tackle Albert Huggins also recorded his first sack of the preseason, taking down Minshew with 13:56 to play in the fourth quarter. Huggins finished with the one tackle, adding two quarterback hits.

Defensive back J.T. Gray recorded five tackles, and Dalton, cornerback Paulson Adebo, cornerback Bryan Mills, and linebacker Shaq Smith finished with four tackles apiece. Five Saints recorded three tackles and six Saints recorded two.

Blake Gillikin and Nolan Cooney split punting duties. Gillikin averaged 46.7 yards on three punts, including a long punt of 63 yards and Cooney averaged 43.5 yards on four punts, with a long punt of 49 yards.