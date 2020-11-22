Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Inactives

Presented by

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Atlanta Falcons

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore will not play

Nov 22, 2020 at 10:29 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints inactives

CB Marshon Lattimore
LB Chase Hansen
OL Derrick Kelly
TE Josh Hill
RB Dwayne Washington
DL Malcolm Roach

Atlanta Falcons inactives

QB Kurt Benkert
RB Qadree Ollison
CB tyler Hall
T John Wetzel
DT Deadrin Senat

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the San Francisco 49ers

Dwayne Washington is inactive
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saints star receiver Michael Thomas is active for first game since Week 1
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Chicago Bears

Michael Thomas, Marquez Callaway are inactive
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Carolina Panthers

Michael Thomas, Nick Easton are inactive
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Los Angeles Chargers

Defensive end Marcus Davenport, cornerback Marshon Lattimore are active
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Detroit Lions

Star receiver Michael Thomas, cornerback Marshon Lattimore will miss game
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Green Bay Packers

Star receiver Michael Thomas, defensive end Marcus Davenport will miss game
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Thomas will miss second game of his career
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Week 1 2020

Marcus Davenport, Cesar Ruiz, P.J. Williams to miss the game

Advertising