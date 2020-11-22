New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints inactives
CB Marshon Lattimore
LB Chase Hansen
OL Derrick Kelly
TE Josh Hill
RB Dwayne Washington
DL Malcolm Roach
Atlanta Falcons inactives
QB Kurt Benkert
RB Qadree Ollison
CB tyler Hall
T John Wetzel
DT Deadrin Senat
Saints star receiver Michael Thomas is active for first game since Week 1
Michael Thomas, Marquez Callaway are inactive
Michael Thomas, Nick Easton are inactive
Defensive end Marcus Davenport, cornerback Marshon Lattimore are active
Star receiver Michael Thomas, cornerback Marshon Lattimore will miss game
Star receiver Michael Thomas, defensive end Marcus Davenport will miss game
Michael Thomas will miss second game of his career