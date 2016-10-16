Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints inactives for Panthers game presented by Ochsner Sports Medicine Institute

Armstead, Breaux, Ellerbe on the list

Oct 16, 2016 at 03:24 AM

New Orleans Saints inactives

T Terron Armstead

CB Delvin Breaux

LB Dannell Ellerbe

DE Paul Kruger

QB Joe Callahan

CB De'Vante Harris

RB Marcus Murphy

The Saints also made four roster moves over the weekend, releasing tight end Chris Manhertz, terminating the contract of OL Khalif Barnes, calling up WR Jake Lampman from the practice squad and being awarded Callahan off of waivers from Green Bay.

Carolina Panthers inactives CB James Bradberry

T Michael Oher

DT Paul Soliai

CB Robert McClain

DT Vernon Butler

RB Cameron Artis-Payne

LB Jeremy Cash

