New Orleans Saints pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday for Sept. 12 game vs. Green Bay Packers in Jacksonville

The National Football League announced Wednesday, Sept. 1 that the New Orleans Saints opening game of the 2021 season against the Green Bay Packers will be played in Jacksonville, Florida at TIAA Bank Field, on Sunday, September 12 at 3:25 p.m. (CT). Pre-sale tickets for the contest go on sale Thursday, Sept. 2, at 10 a.m. central.

The New Orleans Saints are working in conjunction with the Jacksonville Jaguars, ASM Global and Ticketmaster to ensure Saints fans have a presence at TIAA Bank Field. Tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster; the Jacksonville Jaguars' official ticketing partner.

To purchase tickets, please visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Purchasing online is the most convenient and secure way to attend this game. We recognize that hundreds of thousands of New Orleans Saints fans are currently without reliable internet access due to Hurricane Ida, so there is an option to purchase tickets over the phone by calling the Jacksonville Jaguars general line: (904) 633-2000. Fans who are specifically interested in Premium Seating or Suite options for the game should also call the Jaguars ticket office.

Parking in Jaguars-controlled lots around TIAA Bank Field will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and cost $30 per vehicle. Additional game information, including gate times, will be communicated next week.

Please do not call the New Orleans Saints in an attempt to purchase tickets. The Saints are not handling the ticket sales for this game. All tickets will be sold through the Ticketmaster website or the Jacksonville Jaguars ticket office. You are strongly encouraged to purchase online if able through www.ticketmaster.com.

WHEN WILL TICKETS GO ON SALE?

Presale for Saints season ticketholders begins at 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Presale for Saints & Jaguars annual suiteholders also begins at 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Presale for Saints priority waitlist begins at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. CT on Friday 9/3.

Suites will go on sale to single game suiteholders for both teams at 10 a.m. CT on Friday 9/3.

Suites go on sale to the general public at 2 p.m. CT on Friday 9/3.

We recognize that demand for this game will be very high. We cannot guarantee there will be inventory available for everyone who is interested in attending this game.

