New Orleans Saints-Green Bay Packers notebook

Associated Press photos from the New Orleans Saints vs Green Bay Packers game on Thursday, September 3, 2015.
New Orleans finishes the 2015 preseason 0-4. * In driving down the field on its first offensive possession, a six-play 85-yard drive for a touchdown, it marked the first time in the preseason that New Orleans scored a touchdown on its first offensive possession. The Saints completed their first seven passes.
- Quarterback Luke McCown completed 5-of-5 passes for 82 yards and a 7-yard touchdown to WR Willie Snead, before giving way to Ryan Griffin.
- Griffin completed 7-of-13 passes for 56 yards. In his first series, he engineered a 58-yard drive that ended with a 21-yard field goal by K Dustin Hopkins.
- Quarterback Garrett Grayson, playing the entire second half, was 8-of-19 for 71 yards and two interceptions.
- Running back Tim Hightowerhandled lead back duties for New Orleans and carried eight times for 34 yards.
- RB Edwin Baker, playing in the second half, rushed for 13 yards on five attempts.
- On New Orleans' first offensive possession, WR Brandon Colemanhad a 45-yard reception. It was tied for New Orleans' longest play from scrimmage of the preseason with a 45-yard touchdown connection between QB Drew Breesand WR Brandin Cooksvs. New England, Aug. 22 and a 45-yard touchdown run by RB Edwin Bakervs. Houston, Aug. 30. The second-year wideout finished with four grabs for 82 yards.
- Snead also enjoyed an impressive evening, with three grabs for 31 yards, including the touchdown. He also returned two kicks for 65 yards with a kick return average of 32.5.
- RB/RS Marcus Murphy had 66 all-purpose yards, including a 46-yard missed field goal return at the conclusion of the first half
- S Kenny Phillips recorded a game-high 10 tackles, leading the team in tackles for the second consecutive game.
- CB Kyle Wilsonhad a four-yard interception return of a Scott Tolzienpass at the start of the second quarter.
- DE Bobby Richardson registered the Saints' lone sack. He also recorded six tackles, including a game-high three tackles for loss.
- P Thomas Morsteadpunted six times for 274 yards with an average of 45.7.