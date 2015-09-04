Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints-Green Bay Packers notebook

Saints lose preseason finale

Sep 04, 2015 at 01:10 AM

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers

Associated Press photos from the New Orleans Saints vs Green Bay Packers game on Thursday, September 3, 2015.

New Orleans finishes the 2015 preseason 0-4. * In driving down the field on its first offensive possession, a six-play 85-yard drive for a touchdown, it marked the first time in the preseason that New Orleans scored a touchdown on its first offensive possession. The Saints completed their first seven passes.

  • Quarterback Luke McCown completed 5-of-5 passes for 82 yards and a 7-yard touchdown to WR Willie Snead, before giving way to Ryan Griffin.
  • Griffin completed 7-of-13 passes for 56 yards. In his first series, he engineered a 58-yard drive that ended with a 21-yard field goal by K Dustin Hopkins.
  • Quarterback Garrett Grayson, playing the entire second half, was 8-of-19 for 71 yards and two interceptions.
  • Running back Tim Hightowerhandled lead back duties for New Orleans and carried eight times for 34 yards.
  • RB Edwin Baker, playing in the second half, rushed for 13 yards on five attempts.
  • On New Orleans' first offensive possession, WR Brandon Colemanhad a 45-yard reception. It was tied for New Orleans' longest play from scrimmage of the preseason with a 45-yard touchdown connection between QB Drew Breesand WR Brandin Cooksvs. New England, Aug. 22 and a 45-yard touchdown run by RB Edwin Bakervs. Houston, Aug. 30. The second-year wideout finished with four grabs for 82 yards.
  • Snead also enjoyed an impressive evening, with three grabs for 31 yards, including the touchdown. He also returned two kicks for 65 yards with a kick return average of 32.5.
  • RB/RS Marcus Murphy had 66 all-purpose yards, including a 46-yard missed field goal return at the conclusion of the first half
  • S Kenny Phillips recorded a game-high 10 tackles, leading the team in tackles for the second consecutive game.
  • CB Kyle Wilsonhad a four-yard interception return of a Scott Tolzienpass at the start of the second quarter.
  • DE Bobby Richardson registered the Saints' lone sack. He also recorded six tackles, including a game-high three tackles for loss.
  • P Thomas Morsteadpunted six times for 274 yards with an average of 45.7.
