New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints great Jahri Evans learns Pro Football Hall of Fame fate on Thursday

Evans and cornerback Eric Allen are two of 15 modern-era players eligible for the Class of ’24

Feb 07, 2024 at 10:08 AM
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Las Vegas – Former New Orleans Saints star offensive guard Jahri Evans will learn Thursday whether he will join the most elite players of his profession, when the Pro Football Hall of Fame announces its Class of 2024.

Evans, a Saint from 2006-16, is in his second season of eligibility for the Hall of Fame. Also eligible this year is Eric Allen, a Saints cornerback from 1995-97, three years of his 14-year career. Evans and Allen are two of 15 modern-era players eligible for the Class of '24.

Evans recently completed his second season as a member of the Saints' coaching staff, first as a coaching intern in 2022 and then as a full-time offensive assistant in 2023. The member of the Saints' Super Bowl XLIV-winning team in 2009 and of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame is the second-most decorated offensive lineman in franchise history, trailing only Pro Football Hall of Fame tackle Willie Roaf.

Evans was a five-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler and was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade team.

Roaf was a five-time All-Pro in New Orleans (1994-97 and 2000) and a seven-time Pro Bowler (1994-2000), a four-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler with Kansas City from 2002-05, and a member of the 1990s and 2000s All-Decade Teams. Roaf also is a member of the Saints Hall of Fame and was inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor.

Evans, a fourth-round draft pick (No. 108 overall) from Bloomsburg in 2006, started every game of his 183-game career, including 14 with Green Bay in 2017. Nine times in 11 seasons with the Saints, he started all 16 regular-season games and he opened all 10 playoff games played with New Orleans.

The Class of 2024 will be announced Thursday, at the NFL Honors ceremony.

