New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis joins WWL Radio to discuss his team's Week 7 performance vs. the Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis joined Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic on the Saints Radio Network on Tuesday night to discuss his team's Week 7 win over the Carolina Panthers. New Orleans Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin also joined the show as a special guest.

"It was good to win. It was a tough game, which we expected." Loomis said of the 27-24 game. "We expected Teddy Bridgewater to play well and he did. We were fortunate enough to make plays, particularly at the end of the game to get a win."

The Saints knocked off a divisional opponent in the Panthers and are now focusing on their week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears (5-2).

After being asked if the weather conditions would be an issue for the Saints, Loomis said, "The only challenge really is that I think it's just different than what we're used to because of the weather that exists down here in New Orleans. So, we don't get to play in that type of weather very often when it's below 40 degrees and high wind and some of the other challenges that may happen relative to precipitation, but I also think we have a history handling that pretty well, particularly recently. So, whatever the weather is it will effect both teams. We'll be prepared for it."

The Saints (4-2) will travel to Chicago to take on the Bears at 3:25 Sunday, Nov. 1. This is the second year in a row for the Saints travel to the Windy City.

"It feels like we go to Chicago every year," Loomis said. "I'm not sure what it is with the schedule, but it certainly feels that way."

Loomis spoke with Griffin about their job similarities and what it took for both to get to where they are today.