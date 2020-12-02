New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis joins WWL Radio to discuss his team's Week 12 performance against Denver

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis joined Zach Strief on the Saints Radio Network on Tuesday night, discussing his team's Week 12 win over the quarterback-less Denver Broncos. Ryan Palmer, PGA Tour golfer and 2019 Zurich Classic champion, also joined the show as a special guest.

The Broncos lost all four of their quarterbacks last week after backup Jeff Driskel tested positive for Covid-19 and starter Drew Lock and the other two quarterbacks on the roster were deemed close contacts and ruled ineligible.

"It was interesting because even on the plane on our way out there, we're getting this information," Loomis said about Denver's quarterback situation. "Our Pro (Personnel) guys are scouring their roster looking for anyone that had quarterback experience in their history. And they actually pretty quickly identified the young man (Kendall) Hinton that ended up taking a lot of the snaps."

Offensively, New Orleans found success in the run game. Saints running back Latavius Murray carried the ball 19 times for a season-high 124 yards and two scores the Saints 31-3 win.

"Latavius Murray had a spectacular game." Loomis said. "I feel like Latavius has played pretty well for us for the last two years, and he doesn't seem to ever get enough credit."

Palmer also joined the conversation. Saints Coach Sean Payton caddied for Palmer at the Greenbrier in West Virginia a few years back.