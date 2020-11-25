Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis joins WWL Radio to discuss his team's Week 11 performance, scouting protocols

'The defense was fantastic'

Nov 24, 2020 at 07:56 PM
New Orleans Saints

Best of Week 11 2020 Photos: Saints Offense

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
1 / 20
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
1 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
2 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
3 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
4 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
5 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
6 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
7 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
8 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
9 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
10 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
11 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
12 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
13 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
14 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
15 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
16 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
17 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
18 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
19 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
20 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 11 match up against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis joined Zach Strief on the Saints Radio Network on Tuesday night, discussing his team's Week 11 win over the Atlanta Falcons and the week 12 matchup against the Denver Broncos. Jeff Ireland, Saints vice president/assistant general manager-college personnel, also joined the show as a special guest.

"(The defense) was fantastic," Loomis said about the Saints' 24-9 victory, "They got a lot of pressure on the quarterback, as we have for the last few weeks. A lot of guys stepped up. It's not just one guy, it's all three levels of our defense. The defensive line, the linebackers and the back end all played well, in particular this game."

The Saints defense stole the headlines as they held the Atlanta Falcons to just nine points and limited them to 2 of 14 (14 percent) on third downs, which led New Orleans (8-2) to its seventh straight victory.

"We're 6-0 the past two years, when not having our starting quarterback, and that is a credit to our coaching staff," Loomis said, "They've done a fantastic job of making adjustments, adjusting the game plans and finding what the (other players) do well and catering a game plan to that."

Ireland spoke about the changes and difficulties when scouting college players during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We're constantly on the phone with coaches," Ireland said, "We're not allowed to travel, right now. We can travel to the games, but we're not allowed on the field. We can travel to a campus, only if the school is holding a practice at their game stadium. Otherwise we're not allowed to travel or be on campus at all. So, that's different than any other time in history. I've been in this business for 26 years and I've always been gone 3-4 days a week if not two weeks in a row on the road scouting."

