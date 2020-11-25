New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis joins WWL Radio to discuss his team's Week 11 performance, scouting protocols

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis joined Zach Strief on the Saints Radio Network on Tuesday night, discussing his team's Week 11 win over the Atlanta Falcons and the week 12 matchup against the Denver Broncos. Jeff Ireland, Saints vice president/assistant general manager-college personnel, also joined the show as a special guest.

"(The defense) was fantastic," Loomis said about the Saints' 24-9 victory, "They got a lot of pressure on the quarterback, as we have for the last few weeks. A lot of guys stepped up. It's not just one guy, it's all three levels of our defense. The defensive line, the linebackers and the back end all played well, in particular this game."

The Saints defense stole the headlines as they held the Atlanta Falcons to just nine points and limited them to 2 of 14 (14 percent) on third downs, which led New Orleans (8-2) to its seventh straight victory.

"We're 6-0 the past two years, when not having our starting quarterback, and that is a credit to our coaching staff," Loomis said, "They've done a fantastic job of making adjustments, adjusting the game plans and finding what the (other players) do well and catering a game plan to that."

Ireland spoke about the changes and difficulties when scouting college players during the Covid-19 pandemic.