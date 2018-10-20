UPDATED: New Orleans Saints Friday Injury Report: 2018 Week 7 vs. Baltimore Ravens

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Jermon Bushrod did not make the trip to Baltimore and has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DT
|Taylor Stallworth
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Head
|LP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
|WR
|Cameron Meredith
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|FP
|G
|Larry Warford
|Back
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|OL
|Jermon Bushrod
|NIR
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
BALTIMORE RAVENS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|WR
|John Brown
|NIR
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|CB
|Brandon Carr
|Knee
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|G
|Alex Lewis
|Neck
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|S
|Eric Weddle
|NIR
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|CB
|Anthony Averett
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|DB/LB
|Anthony Levine, Sr.
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|CB
|Marlon Humphrey
|Thigh
|LP
|DNP
|Questionable