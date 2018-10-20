Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

UPDATED: New Orleans Saints Friday Injury Report: 2018 Week 7 vs. Baltimore Ravens

OT Jermon Bushrod also ruled out

Oct 20, 2018 at 04:00 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Jermon Bushrod did not make the trip to Baltimore and has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
DT Taylor Stallworth Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
G Andrus Peat Head LP DNP DNP Out
T Terron Armstead Knee LP FP FP
WR Cameron Meredith Knee LP FP FP
CB Marshon Lattimore Concussion FP FP FP
G Larry Warford Back DNP LP Questionable
OL Jermon Bushrod NIR DNP DNP Out

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
WR John Brown NIR DNP FP FP
CB Brandon Carr Knee DNP FP FP
G Alex Lewis Neck DNP DNP DNP Out
S Eric Weddle NIR DNP FP FP
CB Anthony Averett Hamstring LP LP LP Questionable
DB/LB Anthony Levine, Sr. Hamstring LP LP FP Questionable
CB Marlon Humphrey Thigh LP DNP Questionable

Related Content

news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Giants | 2023 NFL Week 15

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants for December 17, 2023
news

Game Preview: Saints vs. Giants - 2023 NFL Week 15

The New York Giants visit the New Orleans Saints in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL regular season on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023 at noon CT.
news

Postgame Quotes: New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers | 2023 NFL Week 14

Postgame quotes from Dennis Allen and players following the New Orleans Saints Week 14 win against the Carolina Panthers
news

Postgame Notes: New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers | 2023 NFL Week 14

Postgame notes from the New Orleans Saints 2023 Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers
news

Tight end Jimmy Graham, fumble return for touchdown ignite crowd for New Orleans Saints against Panthers

Demario Davis had 1.5 sacks of defense's four sacks
news

New Orleans Saints break three-game losing streak, pull into three-way tie for first in NFC South

Defense allowed 99 net passing yards and two field goals against Carolina
news

New Orleans Saints win 200th game with Mickey Loomis as general manager

Only seven others have reached milestone since 1920
news

Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 28, Carolina Panther 6 | 2023 NFL Week 14

Saints end three-game losing streak with win over NFC South rival
news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 14, Carolina Panthers 3 | 2023 NFL Week 14

Saints will get the ball to start second half
news

Update: New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr clears concussion protocol

Transcript of pool report interview with Luke Johnson of The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate
news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Panthers | 2023 NFL Week 14

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers for December 10, 2023
news

Game Preview: Saints vs. Panthers - 2023 NFL Week 14

The Carolina Panthers visit the New Orleans Saints in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL regular season on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 at noon CT.
Advertising