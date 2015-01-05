Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints fans vote Keenan Lewis as team's 2014 defensive MVP

Lewis started all 16 games in 2014

Jan 05, 2015 at 06:47 AM

New Orleans Saints fans voted DB Keenan Lewis as the team's 2014 defensive MVP in a poll on the team's website last week.

Lewis earned 50 percent of the 1,117 votes in the poll. LB Curtis Lofton finished second in the poll with 21 percent of the votes.

Lewis started all 16 games in 2014 and finished with 41 total tackles (37 solo), 13 pass defenses and two interceptions.

Fans voted RB Mark Ingram as the team’s offensive MVP.

Keenan Lewis' Taste of Hope Fundraiser

Photos from Keenan Lewis' Taste of Hope Fundraiser on Tuesday, November 18, 2014.

