New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day: October 7, 2014

New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day for Tuesday, Octber 7, 2014:
With a first quarter eight-yard completion to RB Travaris Cadet, Brees reached 40,000 career passing yards in his 132nd game as a Saint, the quickest an NFL player has reached 40,000 yards with a single team. Previously, Dan Marino (Miami Dolphins, 153 games) was the quickest to reach 40,000 passing yards with a team.
second gallery of official team photos from the New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 5, 2014. Photos by Michael C. Hebert (New Orleans Saints photos)