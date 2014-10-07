Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day: October 7, 2014

Drew Brees has thrown for 40,000 plus yards with the New Orleans Saints

Oct 07, 2014 at 01:59 AM

New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day for Tuesday, Octber 7, 2014:

With a first quarter eight-yard completion to RB Travaris Cadet, Brees reached 40,000 career passing yards in his 132nd game as a Saint, the quickest an NFL player has reached 40,000 yards with a single team. Previously, Dan Marino (Miami Dolphins, 153 games) was the quickest to reach 40,000 passing yards with a team.

New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2

second gallery of official team photos from the New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 5, 2014. Photos by Michael C. Hebert (New Orleans Saints photos)

