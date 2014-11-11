Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day: November 11, 2014

Mark Ingram has had three straight 100-yard rushing games

Nov 10, 2014 at 11:41 PM

New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day for Tuesday, November 11, 2014:

RB Mark Ingram had 27 carries for 120 yards, his third straight 100-yard game, against the San Francisco 49ers. It is the first first time a Saint has rushed for 100 yards in three consecutive games since Deuce McAllister in 2003. McAllister had a nine-game streak of 100-yard rushing games between Sept. 28-Nov. 30, 2003.

Fan Photos: New Orleans Saints vs San Francisco 49ers

Official team photos of Fans from the New Orleans Saints vs San Francisco 49ers game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, November 9, 2014. Photos by Michael C. Hebert and Matthew Sharpe (New Orleans Saints photos)

