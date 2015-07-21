New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day: July 21, 2015

New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day for Tuesday, July 21, 2015:
Marques Colston has 23 regular season career games with eight or more receptions.
New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day for Tuesday, July 21, 2015:
Marques Colston has 23 regular season career games with eight or more receptions.
'One of his biggest traits is not even physical. I think it's his mental fortitude and his mental toughness'
'He's a big athlete, looks like a big running back out there. He runs around like a linebacker'
Carr: 'I think, with a little bit of the frustration of losing, I've let that get the best of me'
Coach Dennis Allen: 'He obviously understands that he made a mistake, and he's just got to slow down'
'We had a lot of conversations with a lot of different people, things that we need to do better. We know that we have to play better. So we will'
'Maybe that's something that can benefit us as we continue to go through this season'
'I ain't worried about Fos not making that play. I don't feel like we should be in that position right there'
'The way we took the second half (against Houston), that's how we need to start every game'
'It's the next game up, you've got to be ready to go. Ain't no excuses, just find a way'
'We have the talent to do the right things, but we have to do the right things, even if the look may change'
'I told the team that I think the quarterback is playing at a high level, and I'm not talking about a high level for a rookie'