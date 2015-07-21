Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day: July 21, 2015

A look at veteran Marques Colston

Jul 21, 2015 at 02:01 AM

New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day for Tuesday, July 21, 2015:

Marques Colston has 23 regular season career games with eight or more receptions.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

