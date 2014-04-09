Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day: April 9, 2014

Sean Payton in the spotlight

Apr 09, 2014 at 10:00 AM

The New Orleans Saints are 43-9 when scoring first in regular season games under Coach Sean Payton.

