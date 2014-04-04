Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day: April 4, 2014

The New Orleans Saints have scored 30 or more points in 46.1 percent of their games since 2006

Apr 04, 2014 at 01:53 AM

Since 2006, the New Orleans Saints have scored 30 or more points in 59 of their 128 games (46.1%).

