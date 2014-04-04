New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day: April 4, 2014

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
Cesar Ruiz finding comfort zone at right guard for New Orleans Saints
'I was trying to learn so much information that I never really slowed things down, everything was going fast'
Defensive tackle David Onyemata growing on, off field for New Orleans Saints
'When I go into a season, I go in to be a sponge and to be able to take coaching'
New Orleans Saints rookie QB Ian Book building confidence heading into training camp
'It's been a dream come true to be out here'
New Orleans Saints rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo eager to compete at the NFL level
'Trying to learn as much as possible from the older guys, but obviously came here for a reason - to compete'
New Orleans Saints rookie linebacker Pete Werner excited to hit the ground running
'There's a lot I still need to learn and I'm going to continue to do that every day'
New Orleans Saints first-round pick Payton Turner focused on attention to detail ahead of rookie campaign
'Everything's just more detailed once you get to this point'
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore: 'I feel like I'm the best'
Lattimore has been Pro Bowl player in three of his four NFL seasons
Adam Trautman poised for lead role among New Orleans Saints tight ends
'I can do whatever they need me to do'
C.J. Gardner-Johnson found comfort zone last season with New Orleans Saints
'When they said relax, slow down, just understand what you're doing, that's when I found my groove'
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara runs in an exclusive lane
'I'm not comparing myself to nobody'
New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead makes use of All-Pro characteristics off the field, too
Partnership with Scholars brings first location to New Orleans: 'I just go with the things I'm passionate about'