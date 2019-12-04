Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan named NFC's Defensive Player of the Week

Jordan had four sacks in Thanksgiving night win over Falcons

Dec 04, 2019 at 07:28 AM

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan feasted against the Atlanta Falcons on Thanksgiving night and was honored by the NFL for his efforts as he was named the NFC's Defensive Player of the Week. The league announced the award Wednesday, Dec.4

Jordan had a career-best four sacks of Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan to lead the Saints to a 26-18 victory which clinched the team's third consecutive NFC South title. The Saints (10-2) had nine sacks in the game as the defense stopped an Atlanta rally.

Jordan has 13.5 sacks this season and now is second all time in Saints history with 85. He has sacked Ryan 18 times, the most times any player has sacked one quarterback in NFL history.

