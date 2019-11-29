New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan sacks Matt Ryan four times, moves into second place on team's all-time sack list

Atlanta - New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan moved into second place on the franchise's all-time sack list with his career-high four sacks against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Jordan, who entered the game with 9.5 sacks this season, now has his third consecutive double-digit season and fifth overall. He will Join Rickey Jackson (six) and Wayne Martin and Pat Swilling (five) as the fourth Saint with double-digit takedown campaigns and also join that trio as only the fourth with three consecutive double-digit seasons. Only Martin has accomplished the feat four times.

Jordan now has 85 career sacks. Pro Football Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson leads the franchise with 115 sacks.