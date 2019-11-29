Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan sacks Matt Ryan four times, moves into second place on team's all-time sack list

Veteran trails Pro Football Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson

Nov 28, 2019 at 10:01 PM

Atlanta - New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan moved into second place on the franchise's all-time sack list with his career-high four sacks against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Jordan, who entered the game with 9.5 sacks this season, now has his third consecutive double-digit season and fifth overall. He will Join Rickey Jackson (six) and Wayne Martin and Pat Swilling (five) as the fourth Saint with double-digit takedown campaigns and also join that trio as only the fourth with three consecutive double-digit seasons. Only Martin has accomplished the feat four times.

Jordan now has 85 career sacks. Pro Football Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson leads the franchise with 115 sacks.

Jordan sacked Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan the first time late in the first quarter, got his second sack early in the fourth quarter, a 9-yard loss, and then registered two more in the fourth quarter to end Atlanta's comeback hopes.

