New Orleans Saints contribute to the #SayHerName Campaign

About Carver Theater:

The Historic Carver Theater is listed in the National Registrar of Historic Places and named after the famed Negro educator and one of the 20th century's greatest scientists, George Washington Carver. The theater officially opened its doors on Sept. 29, 1950, to great fanfare and was hailed as "America's first theater for colored patrons.'' It is located just 10 blocks from the French Quarter, on the fringe of the Faubourg Treme, the oldest community of free Blacks in the United States. After the shutdown of the movie screen in 1980, from 1992 until August 2005, The Historic Carver Theater was home to the Carver Medical Clinic. After demolishing the remnants of the clinic due to Hurricane Katrina, it reopened as a multipurpose venue in April 2014, after an $8 million renovation. The Historic Carver Theater's stage has since played host to notables such as: Fats Domino, Dr. John, Snoop Dogg, Julian Bond, Wendell Pierce, Mystical, Paul Mooney and many others. The theater is featured in the opening scene of Academy Award winning movie "Green Book", and "Jay and Silent Bob." Programs of The Historic Carver Theater Foundation (501 c3 nonprofit) such as: Star is Born, The Wonderland Christmas Festival, and From Congo Square to Everywhere are designed with the community at the forefront to unite, educate, empower and celebrate artistic excellence by promoting training, discipline, professionalism, wellness and teamwork in an environment that allows every person the opportunity to flourish. Available for concerts, plays, off-Broadway shows, films, conventions, graduations, Mardi Gras balls, dance recitals, corporate events and private parties. Visit our website https://carvertheater.com/ for more information.

About AAPF:

Founded in 1996, The African American Policy Forum (AAPF) is an innovative think tank that connects academics, activists and policy-makers to promote efforts to dismantle structural inequality. We utilize new ideas and innovative perspectives to transform public discourse and policy. We promote frameworks and strategies that address a vision of racial justice that embraces the intersections of race, gender, class, and the array of barriers that disempower those who are marginalized in society. AAPF is dedicated to advancing and expanding racial justice, gender equality, and the indivisibility of all human rights, both in the U.S. and internationally.

About Navigate NOLA:

Navigate NOLA is a social-emotional and community wellness organization committed to enhancing the well-being of the New Orleans citizenry, across the lifespan, accomplishing this through social and emotional learning programs in early childhood learning centers and elementary schools, gender based positive youth development and leadership programs for African-American adolescent girls, training, education and professional development for educators and school based mental health professionals, wellness groups for African-American women that promote self-care practices, and data collection and advocacy that seek to advance policies that combat inequities in education that exacerbate the vulnerability of children of color.

The organization's inaugural program, The Navigate Her Leadership Institute, a positive youth development and leadership program for African-American adolescent girls has served 11 cohorts of African-American girls across five schools. We have provided trainings to organizations that mentor African-American girls, presented at conferences and conducted guest lectures at academic institutions to raise visibility around the contemporary challenges that African-American girls face at the intersection of race, class and gender. Additionally, we provide program evaluations to community-based organizations that serve African-American girls (in the region) to advance the collective impact of collaborative work across multiple organizations.

To date, Navigate NOLA has served over 1,000 children in the Greater New Orleans through its school-based programming and trained over 300 educators. The work of the organization is implemented by a small, mighty, all women team of diverse professionals in the areas of social work, public health, education, law and holistic health and wellness. The organizations is thrilled to be doing this very important work!

About WNBPA:

The Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) is the union for current women's professional basketball players in the WNBA. The WNBPA is the first labor union for professional women athletes. It was created in 1998 to protect the rights of players and assist them in achieving their full potential on and off the court. The WNBPA handles negotiation of collective bargaining agreements, filing grievances on their behalf, and counseling players on benefits and post-WNBA career opportunities. The WNBPA also serves as a resource for current players, while they are competing internationally during the offseason. The WNBPA encourages players to participate in union activities – including executive leadership roles, team representative positions, and global community outreach initiatives.

About Spelman College:

Founded in 1881 as the Atlanta Baptist Female Seminary, the historic institution became Spelman College in 1924. Now a global leader in the education of women of African descent, Spelman is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) and are proud members of the Atlanta University Center Consortium.

Today the student body comprises more than 2,100 students from 43 states and 10 foreign countries. Spelman empowers women to engage the many cultures of the world and inspires a commitment to positive social change through service. They are dedicated to academic excellence in the liberal arts and sciences and the intellectual, creative, ethical and leadership development of our students.