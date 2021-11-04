New Orleans Saints, Community Coffee recognize Army PFC Brian R. Bates Jr., as part of Honorary Captain Program

The New Orleans Saints and Community Coffee Company are proud to partner with TAPS, the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, to recognize fallen hero, U.S. Army PFC Brian R. Bates Jr. as the honorary captain for the Saints' matchup with Atlanta at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Nov. 7, as part of Community Coffee's Honorary Captain Program. TAPS provides comfort, care and resources to all those grieving the death of a military loved one.

On Sunday, during their Salute to Service game, the New Orleans Saints will host Bates' family as Saints players pay tribute to PFC Bates by wearing his initials (BB) on their helmets.

Bates, a United States Army private first class member, was killed in action on Oct. 27, 2009, when insurgents attacked his vehicle with an improvised explosive device. Brian was born on May 13, 1989 in Gretna. He was raised from the age of four by his grandmother, Marline O'Briant Tully. Brian graduated in 2007 from West Jefferson High School in Harvey. Prior to his enlistment in the U.S. Army, he married his wife, Enjolie, and together they had a daughter and a son, Rylie and Braiden Bates.

PFC Bates was highly decorated for his brave combat service. He received the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart Metal, Army Good Conduct Metal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Metal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Metal, Combat Infantry Badge, Expert with Rifle Bar, and Overseas Service Bar.

Lawrence Brooks, the oldest World War II veteran in the United States (age 112), also will be in attendance at the game Sunday.