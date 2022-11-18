Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints, Community Coffee recognize Army Sergeant Trey Leo Horne, as part of Honorary Captain Program

Saints players will pay tribute to SGT. Horne by wearing his initials on their helmets in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams

Nov 18, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Margaret Bowles

The New Orleans Saints and Community Coffee are proud to partner with TAPS, the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, to recognize fallen hero, Army National Guard Sergeant Trey Horne, as the honorary captain for the Saints' match-up with the Los Angeles Rams at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Nov. 20, as part of Community Coffee's Honorary Captain Program. TAPS provides comfort, care and resources to all those grieving the death of a military loved one.

On Sunday, during their Salute to Service game, the New Orleans Saints will host SGT. Horne's family as Saints players pay tribute to SGT. Horne by wearing his initials a (TH) on their helmets during the contest against the Rams.

Trey Horne was born on February 10, 1993 at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. Growing up in a military family, he lived all over the country, moving every few years. When his dad, John, medically retired out of the Army, the family settled in Fort Smith, AR where Trey finished out his high school years.

Trey joined the Army National Guard as a private first class and rose to the rank of sergeant. He completed Air Assault School, Pathfinder and attended Ranger school. He was deployed to Djibouti, Africa where he was selected to perform special missions. SGT Horne also volunteered to be on the Honor Guard burial detail.

John Horne, surviving father of SGT Trey Horne, grew up in New Orleans and is a huge fan of the New Orleans Saints football team. John took Trey to games and practices when they would visit family in Louisiana. Trey grew up a Saints fan, and he would come over to watch NFL football with John every Sunday and Monday night.

The bond that John shared with his son was pure and heartfelt. Every Sunday, watching the Saints play and NFL football games, will always be John's connection to Trey.

SGT Trey Horne is survived by his parents, John Horne and Andrea Spring; two step-parents, Kris Horne and Matthew Spring; three sisters, Destiny Horne, Haiden Horne, and Jessica Spring; and two brothers, Addisen Horne and Nick Spring.

Community Coffee proudly supports our military personnel year-round by shipping free coffee to troops stationed throughout the U.S. and abroad. Additionally, Community Coffee funds scholarships for spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members in partnership with Folds of Honor.

