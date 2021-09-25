Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints coaching update, roster moves

Run game coordinator/tight ends coach Dan Roushar will attend Sunday's game vs. Patriots 

Sep 25, 2021 at 03:15 PM
New Orleans Saints run game coordinator and tight ends coach Dan Roushar will be in attendance at Sunday's game.

The Saints also announced the following roster moves ahead of Week 3 vs. New England:

Standard Elevation from Practice Squad

12 WR ﻿Kenny Stills﻿

62 C ﻿Austin Reiter

