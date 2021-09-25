New Orleans Saints coaching update, roster moves

New Orleans Saints run game coordinator and tight ends coach Dan Roushar will be in attendance at Sunday's game.
The Saints also announced the following roster moves ahead of Week 3 vs. New England:
Standard Elevation from Practice Squad
How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots on Sept. 26, 2021
New England & New Orleans meet at noon CT Sunday, Sept. 26 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Turner had a sack, three tackles for loss against Carolina
Saints totaled six first downs and128 yards in game, allowed 5 of 7 third-down conversions in first half
Saints rally from 17-0 deficit but can't close the gap against Panthers
Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 2 matchup during the 2021 NFL season.
Marshon Lattimore and C.J. Gardner-Johnson are inactive
Offensive line coach Brendan Nugent will be at game, Ryan Nielsen, Brian Young will not
How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers on Sept. 19, 2021
Comments from Sean Payton, Jameis Winston, Matt LeFleur and Aaron Rodgers