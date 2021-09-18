Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints coaching update, roster moves

Offensive line coach Brendan Nugent will be at game, Ryan Nielsen, Brian Young will not

Sep 18, 2021 at 02:53 PM

New Orleans Saints assistant Brendan Nugent (offensive line) will be in attendance for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, the team announced Saturday, Sept. 18. Ryan Nielsen (assistant head coach/defensive line) and Brian Young (pass rush specialist) will not be in attendance at Sunday's game due to Covid-19 protocols. Nielsen's and Young's duties will be divided among the defensive staff. 

On Friday, the team announced the following coaches would not be coaching against the Panthers (1-0): Jim Chaney (offensive analyst), Declan Doyle (offensive assistant), Phil Galiano (assistant special teams), Curtis Johnson (senior offensive assistant/wide receivers), Dan Roushar (run game coordinator/tight ends) and Joel Thomas (running backs).

New Orleans Saints roster moves

Signed from Practice Squad

Defensive back Jordan Miller

Linebacker Wynton McManis

Standard elevation from Practice Squad

Defensive end Jalyn Holmes

Center Austin Reiter

Reserve/Injured

Linebacker Chase Hansen

Related Content

news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Panthers 2021 NFL Week 2

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers on Sept. 19, 2021
news

Postgame Quotes: New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers | 2021 Week 1

Comments from Sean Payton, Jameis Winston, Matt LeFleur and Aaron Rodgers
news

Game Notes: New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers | 2021 Week 1

Saints win their third consecutive season opener for the third time in franchise history
news

Quarterback Jameis Winston leads array of standout performers for New Orleans Saints against Green Bay

Rookie CB Paulson Adebo held up well in secondary
news

New Orleans Saints post dominant, definitive victory over Green Bay in season opener

Saints perfect in red zone, hold Packers to 1 of 10 on third down
news

The Strength of the Saints: Fans flock to Jacksonville for season opener

Due to the damage from Hurricane Ida, Saints fans traveled to Florida to cheer for their team
news

New Orleans Saints go marching to 38-3 season-opening win over Green Bay Packers

Winston throws five touchdown passes in starting debut as Saints win home opener in Jacksonville
news

New Orleans Saints roll to 17-3 halftime lead over Green Bay Packers

Jameis Winston, running game power the way in Jacksonville
news

Replay of Live Updates from Saints vs Packers Week 1 | 2021 NFL

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 1 matchup during the 2021 NFL season.
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Green Bay Packers

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore is up for season opener
news

Ways to Watch: Packers at Saints 2021 NFL Week 1

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers on September 12, 2020
Advertising