New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton talks about win over Jaguars

Payton: 'There will be a lot of things that we’ll have to clean up'

Aug 09, 2018 at 10:34 PM

Opening statement:

"Little behind here…Took a minute getting here. Look, I told the players afterwards it was good to get the win. Those later groups did a good job of kind of switching the momentum. Obviously, we'll look at the tape when we get back, and there will be a lot of things that we'll have to clean up, too many to go through one-by-one, but, we kind of go from there."

On his first impressions of Tom Savage and Taysom Hill:

"We'll see the tape. Both of them were competing. There were some good things. Taysom did some good things running the ball and Tom made a few nice throws."

On what he thought about the defense giving up the first touchdown of the game:

"Listen, early in the game, offensively and defensively, we struggled. I mean honestly, I don't know when we forced the first punt, and offensively, we didn't generate much of anything, you know, we had one score. There will be a lot we have to get cleaned up."

On if they see Alex Anazalone at the middle linebacker spot, or if he is trying out multiple positions:

"He can play both, you know, he's competing right now. It was easy with Manti (Te'o) down. We'll try to get our best players on the field."

 On if Alex Anzalone was wearing a communication device, and how he thought he did:

"Yes. He handles it real well. One of his strengths is that he's a smart player. So in the middle of the week when Manti went down, we started working him in the Mike (linebacker position). We'll continue to work on those packages. And then also, in nickel A.J. (Klein) is the first guy to carry the headset."

On Taysom Hill's running ability, and how he ran in the game:

"Well, those were designed runs, a couple of them, and then he made a couple of good plays with his feet. He's a good football player."

On if he thought Tre'Quan Smith was "pretty productive":

"He had a good play later in the game. I thought he got his hands on some balls. We struggled getting to the line and hitting the receiver the whole night. Fundamental, basic stuff, you know, we had trouble with who's on the ball, where our split is. We've got to go back to square one with some of that, because it didn't look good. It wasn't a smooth operation."

On what he thought of Brandon Tate's first kick return:

"We'll see."

On what his takeaways were regarding "a sampling" of the new kickoff situation during the game:

"I thought overall, both teams got a number of reps returning it. I think it will be film for us to go back and look at it, especially with the spacing, because it's the first time you're really going live. It's the first time you're tackling in the camp, live. Defensively and offensively the same way, first time that we're going to the ground. So, I thought it was rough from a lot of areas, though, honestly. Talking about the overall performance early-on with both groups, but we'll get back to work tomorrow."

On what it's like to see Devaroe Lawrence, who sat out all last year, get his first action with you guys, and gets in and make a couple of sacks:

"Well look, he's worked hard. He's one of those guys that you see in the training room that whole offseason getting healthy. He's an explosive guy. So, it's great to see someone that really has put in the time and the effort in the rehab, and then get out and be able to play some. So, we'll keep working with him, and keep getting him reps and getting him better."

On his evaluation of the entire backup defensive line:

"We'll look at the tape and grade it. You know, it's hard just coming off the field. But, we'll have a chance to grade all those guys."

