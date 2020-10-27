Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton joins WWL Radio to discuss his team's Week 7 performance vs. Carolina

'We had some young guys step up'

Oct 26, 2020 at 07:54 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Payton-2560-101420

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton joined Bobby Hebert and Zach Strief on the Saints Radio Network on Monday night to discuss his team's Week 7 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

"We had some young guys step up," Payton said of the 27-24 win. "Obviously, Marquez Callaway had a big game. We were short-handed in Detroit at corner(back) - we found a way to get out of there with a win. And yesterday, kind of the same way against a good football team in Carolina."

The Saints' dynamic backfield of Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray set the tone once again in Sunday's win, tallying 204 all-purpose yards.

"There's not an exact formula," Payton said when asked how he divides the snap counts between the two backs. "Yesterday, when you convert like we did and we got to a lot of third down and manageable numbers, pretty soon you start looking at your pitch count offensively, and you've got a lot of plays for a lot of players."

The New Orleans Saints (4-2) travel to Chicago to face the Bears at 3:25 central time Sunday, Nov. 1.

"Our red zone numbers right now are really poor," Payton said of the Saints defense. "And that's the one area where I know that we've got to improve on. Those are certainly the key things that you're seeing. We're seeing the same thing. The same things, look, our fans are seeing. People are real educated in our game and they're seeing the same thing in those areas. We're getting ready to play the No. 1 red zone defense in the NFL in Chicago. So all of those things really matter when the games become important, and we recognize that."

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints will be without receivers Emmanuel Sanders, Michael Thomas against Carolina

Sanders placed on reserve/Covid-19 list Friday
news

New Orleans Saints have high regard for former teammate Teddy Bridgewater

'Once he stepped into the huddle, a lot of times he brought that positivity with him'
news

Signals pointing upward for New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan

'That guy knows how to bring it every day, every practice and I wouldn't bet against him'
news

New Orleans Saints still crafting identity this season

'I think you always find out a lot about yourself in the early going'
news

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton pleased fans will be in attendance Sunday

'It's good to see that both teams worked together and came up with a plan'
news

New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis joins WWL Radio to discuss the bye week and preparations for division rival Carolina Panthers

'The bye week, whenever it occurs, gives your team a chance to recover, rest up and come back with some additional energy'
news

New Orleans Saints' race to improve includes critical assessment during bye week

"Are we doing things the right way? Are we calling it the right way? Are the right people on the field?"
news

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton would "embrace" playing home game at LSU if necessary

"If it was playing in the Dome with no fans, or playing up there with 25,000 of our fans, then every one one of us would make the second choice"
news

New Orleans Saints rally to take 'grimy' victory, pull into first-place tie in NFC South Division

Saints rallied from 20-3 deficit with 20 second-half points
news

New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis joins WWL Radio to discuss his team's Week 4 performance at Detroit 

'It's always good to get a win, especially on the road'
news

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton joins WWL Radio to discuss his team's Week 4 performance at Detroit

'That last drive was huge'

Advertising