New Orleans Saints-Carolina Panthers to play at 3:40 Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Superdome

The New Orleans Saints will play the Carolina Panthers at 3:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in a wild-card playoff game. The NFL announced the day and time Sunday evening. Fox will broadcast the game.

The Saints (11-5) and Panthers (11-5) finished tied atop the NFC South but New Orleans won the division and the No. 4 seed based on its season sweep of the Panthers, who will be the five seed. The winner of the wild-card matchup likely will play at top-seeded Philadelphia (13-3) in a divisional playoff game. But if the Falcons defeat the Rams the saints would play at Minnesota and the Falcons would play at Philadelphia.