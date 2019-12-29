New Orleans Saints grab 35-3 halftime lead over Carolina Panthers

Charlotte, N.C. - The New Orleans Saints wasted little time in seizing control of their regular-season finale, taking a 35-3 halftime lead over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

Running back Alvin Kamara had two touchdown runs (15 and 1 yard), linebacker A.J. Klein added a 14-yard pick-six against his former team and Drew Brees threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Quan Smith and a 21-yard bullet to tight end Jared Cook. For Kamara, it is the second consecutive game he has scored two touchdowns.

The Saints (12-3) need to win and have either the Green Bay Packers or San Francisco 49ers lose Sunday in order to get a top-two seed and a first-round bye. The Packers-Lions game kicked off at noon while the 49ers play at the Seattle Seahawks on "Sunday Night Football." The Lions lead the Packers 17-3 at halftime.

Defensive end Cameron Jordan recorded a sack, his 15.5 sack of the season, knocking Panthers quarterback Will Grier out of the game with a foot injury in the second quarter. Grier was replaced by Kyle Allen.