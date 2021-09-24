Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints assistants Ryan Nielsen, Brian Young, Dan Roushar will not be at Sunday's game vs. New England

All three will miss second game because of Covid-19 protocols

Sep 24, 2021 at 03:28 PM
New Orleans Saints defensive assistants Ryan Nielsen (assistant head coach/defensive line) and Brian Young (pass rush specialist) will not be in attendance at Sunday's game vs. the New England Patriots due to Covid-19 protocols. Nielsen's and Young's duties will be divided among the defensive staff. Saints offensive assistant Dan Roushar (run game coordinator/tight ends) will not be in attendance at Sunday's game due to Covid-19 protocols. His duties will be divided among the offensive staff.

The Saints (1-1) play at the Patriots (1-1) at noon Sunday, Sept. 26. Fox and WWL-870 have the broadcast.

