New Orleans Saints assistants Ryan Nielsen, Brian Young, Dan Roushar will not be at Sunday's game vs. New England

New Orleans Saints defensive assistants Ryan Nielsen (assistant head coach/defensive line) and Brian Young (pass rush specialist) will not be in attendance at Sunday's game vs. the New England Patriots due to Covid-19 protocols. Nielsen's and Young's duties will be divided among the defensive staff. Saints offensive assistant Dan Roushar (run game coordinator/tight ends) will not be in attendance at Sunday's game due to Covid-19 protocols. His duties will be divided among the offensive staff.