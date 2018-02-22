New Orleans Saints assistant Aaron Glenn to be inducted into Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame

New Orleans Saints assistant coach Aaron Glenn, who was a star defensive back for Texas A&M and the New York Jets, will be inducted into the Parrish Restaurants Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday in Dallas.

Glenn, a first-round draft choice by the Jets in 1994, enjoyed a 15-year playing career in the NFL. In addition to the Jets, he played for the Houston Texans, the Dallas Cowboys, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Saints (2008) before getting into coaching.

Glenn has been the Saints' defensive backs coach since 2016.