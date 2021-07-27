Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Receiver Michael Thomas placed on Physically Unable to Perform

Jul 27, 2021 at 03:37 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints announced Tuesday, July 27 that they have signed defensive end Kendall Donnersonand cornerback Brian Poole, placed offensive lineman ﻿Derrick Kelly﻿ on Non Football Injury and placed wide receiver ﻿Michael Thomas﻿ on Physically Unable to Perform. The announcement were made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Donnerson, 6 feet 3, 249 pounds, was originally selected by the Green Bay Packers as a seventh round draft pick out of Southeast Missouri in 2018. After spending the final month of his rookie season on Green Bay's active roster, Donnerson has also had practice squad stints with the Raiders (2019) and Cincinnati Bengals (2020). He played in all 45 games with 21 starts in four seasons (2014-17) at Southeast Missouri, registering 144 tackles (84 solo), 34½ tackles for a loss, 12 sacks, an interception, nine passes defensed, six forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. The Maumelle, Ark., native finished his college career ranked No. 3 in school history in tackles for a loss and No. 4 in sacks. He started all 11 games as a senior in 2017, earning first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference recognition after posting career highs in tackles (53), solo tackles (36), tackles for a loss (13½) and sacks (six).

Poole, 5-10, 213, was originally signed by the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Florida in 2016, playing three seasons with the Falcons (2016-18) and the last two with the New York Jets. In 70 career games (38 starts), he has registered 298 tackles (227 solo), 6.0 sacks, seven interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, 33 passes defensed, one forced fumble, four fumble recoveries, a safety and one special teams stop. In five postseason games with four starts for Atlanta, the Bradenton, Fla., native has posted 22 stops (19 solo).

In 2020, Poole played in nine games with seven starts for the Jets before being placed on Injured Reserve with shoulder and knee injuries and posted 44 tackles (34 solo), one sack, two interceptions and seven passes defensed.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints sign 2021 draft class

Six Saints draft selections signed to four-year contracts
news

New Orleans Saints re-sign CB Ken Crawley

Defensive veteran returns to New Orleans in 2021
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with Murphy, Neal and Poling 

Saints add three to the offseason roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign three players, waive two
news

New Orleans Saints sign DT Albert Huggins

Huggins spent time on the rosters for Eagles, Patriots and Lions
news

New Orleans Saints re-sign center/guard Will Clapp

Over the past three seasons, Clapp has been a valuable blocker on the interior of the Saints offensive line
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with Christian Montano

Montano spent the 2020 offseason with the Pittsburgh Steelers
news

New Orleans Saints sign wide receiver Jalen McCleskey

Wide receiver enjoyed productive college career at Oklahoma State and Tulane
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon on two-year contract

The four-year NFL veteran playing in all 16 regular season contests with the Chiefs
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with tight end Nick Vannett on three-year contract

The five-year veteran played in 15 games with 11 starts for Denver in 2020
news

New Orleans Saints sign FB Alex Armah to one-year contract 

Four-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the Carolina Panthers
Advertising