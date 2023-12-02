Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints elevate receiver Marquez Callaway, fullback Adam Prentice to active roster

Dec 02, 2023 at 03:39 PM
The New Orleans Saints have elevated wide receiver Marquez Callawayand fullback Adam Prenticeto the active roster (standard elevations) from the practice squad for Sunday's contest vs. the Detroit Lions, it was announced Saturday by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Callaway, 6 feet 2, 204 pounds, was originally signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Tennessee and in 42 regular season games with 17 starts for New Orleans (2020-22), has recorded career totals of 83 receptions for 1,069 yards with seven touchdowns, returned 14 punts for 149 yards (10.6 avg.) and returned four kickoffs for 94 yards.

Callaway earned a roster spot as a rookie and caught 21 passes for 213 yards, returned 11 punts for 122 yards (11.1 avg.) and returned four kickoffs for 94 yards in 11 games with three starts. In 2021, he led New Orleans in receiving yards and touchdown grabs, when he posted 46 receptions for 698 yards (15.2 avg.) with six touchdowns. In 2023, after going to training camp with the Denver Broncos, the Warner Robins, Ga., native spent the first six weeks of the season on the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad before signing with the Saints practice squad on Nov. 21.

Callaway completed his college career as one of the Volunteers' most prolific punt returners and as a productive pass-catcher with 92 receptions for 1,646 yards and 13 touchdowns. He departed Knoxville with a 13.6 punt return average (fourth in school history) and three punt return touchdowns (second all-time). As a senior, he collected All-SEC second-team return specialist honors after totaling 154 yards and a 65-yard touchdown on 11 punt returns (14.0 avg.), while grabbing 30 passes for 635 yards and six scores.

Prentice, 6-0, 245 pounds, was originally signed by Denver as a free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft out of South Carolina and spent the preseason with the Broncos before being awarded to the Saints off of waivers at the start of the regular season. In the past three seasons, Prentice has played in 25 games with six starts and has carried eight times for 19 yards, caught six passes for 25 yards and made five special teams tackles. In six games with one start in 2023, the Clovis, Calif., native has played in seven games with one start, carrying once for five yards and making one tackle on special teams.

