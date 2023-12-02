New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints have elevated wide receiver Marquez Callawayand fullback Adam Prenticeto the active roster (standard elevations) from the practice squad for Sunday's contest vs. the Detroit Lions, it was announced Saturday by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Callaway, 6 feet 2, 204 pounds, was originally signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Tennessee and in 42 regular season games with 17 starts for New Orleans (2020-22), has recorded career totals of 83 receptions for 1,069 yards with seven touchdowns, returned 14 punts for 149 yards (10.6 avg.) and returned four kickoffs for 94 yards.

Callaway earned a roster spot as a rookie and caught 21 passes for 213 yards, returned 11 punts for 122 yards (11.1 avg.) and returned four kickoffs for 94 yards in 11 games with three starts. In 2021, he led New Orleans in receiving yards and touchdown grabs, when he posted 46 receptions for 698 yards (15.2 avg.) with six touchdowns. In 2023, after going to training camp with the Denver Broncos, the Warner Robins, Ga., native spent the first six weeks of the season on the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad before signing with the Saints practice squad on Nov. 21.

Callaway completed his college career as one of the Volunteers' most prolific punt returners and as a productive pass-catcher with 92 receptions for 1,646 yards and 13 touchdowns. He departed Knoxville with a 13.6 punt return average (fourth in school history) and three punt return touchdowns (second all-time). As a senior, he collected All-SEC second-team return specialist honors after totaling 154 yards and a 65-yard touchdown on 11 punt returns (14.0 avg.), while grabbing 30 passes for 635 yards and six scores.