New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints announced Wednesday that they have been assigned cornerback Janoris Jenkins off of waivers from the New York Giants and placed defensive back Saquan Hampton on Injured Reserve.

Jenkins, 5 feet 10, 190 pounds, was originally a second round pick (39th overall) of the St. Louis Rams out of North Alabama. In eight NFL seasons with the Rams (2012-15) and Giants (2016-19), he has appeared in 113 games with 111 starts, posting career totals of 459 tackles (404 solo), 104 passes defensed, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries with one touchdown return, 22 interception returns for 531 yards with seven touchdowns, two sacks and a touchdown on a return of a blocked field goal.

In 2019, the Pahokee, Fla., native started all 13 games he played in for the Giants and recorded 54 tackles (46 solo), 14 passes defensed and four interception returns for 62 yards, tied for eighth in the NFL in picks. In 2016, his first season with the Giants, Jenkins started all 15 games he played in and posted 49 tackles, a career-high 18 passes defensed, one forced fumble, three interceptions, one sack and the touchdown on a return of a blocked field goal attempt as he was voted to the NFC Pro Bowl team and as a second-team Associated Press All-Pro.