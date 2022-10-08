New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis announced several roster moves on Saturday. Saints have signed defensive back Bryce Thompson to the active roster from the practice squad, elevated (standard) practice squad cornerback Chris Harris Jr. and wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, activated defensive tackle Malcolm Roach from Injured Reserve, waived running back Tony Jones Jr. and placed defensive back P.J. Williams on Injured Reserve.
The Brother Martin Crusaders hosted the Jesuit Blue Jays for the Sanderson Farms Louisiana High School Game of the Month on Friday, October 7, 2022. The Crusaders celebrated their Homecoming by defeating the rival Blue Jays 7-3 in a defensive struggle at Tad Gormley Stadium.