New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Mickey Loomis announced several roster moves on Saturday

Oct 08, 2022 at 03:48 PM
New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis announced several roster moves on Saturday. Saints have signed defensive back Bryce Thompson to the active roster from the practice squad, elevated (standard) practice squad cornerback Chris Harris Jr. and wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, activated defensive tackle Malcolm Roach from Injured Reserve, waived running back Tony Jones Jr.  and placed defensive back P.J. Williams on Injured Reserve.

Photos: 2022 Sanderson Farms Louisiana High School Game of the Month: Jesuit at Brother Martin

The Brother Martin Crusaders hosted the Jesuit Blue Jays for the Sanderson Farms Louisiana High School Game of the Month on Friday, October 7, 2022. The Crusaders celebrated their Homecoming by defeating the rival Blue Jays 7-3 in a defensive struggle at Tad Gormley Stadium.

1 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
2 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
3 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
4 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
5 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
6 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
7 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
8 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
9 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
10 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
11 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
12 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
13 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
14 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
15 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
16 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
17 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
18 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
19 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
20 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
21 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
22 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
23 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
24 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
25 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
26 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
27 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
28 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
29 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
30 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
31 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
32 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
33 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
34 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
35 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
36 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
37 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
38 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
39 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
40 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
41 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
42 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
43 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
44 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
45 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
46 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
47 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
48 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
49 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
50 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
51 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
52 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
53 / 53

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
