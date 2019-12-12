New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

McGill, 6-0, 299, was originally signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State in 2015. In 37 career NFL games with the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers, the Jesup, Ga., native has played in 37 games and recorded 25 tackles (19 solo), five sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble. He also appeared in one postseason contest for the Chargers in 2018, making one tackle for loss. In 2019, he played in three contests for the Chargers and posted three assisted tackles.

Spence, 6-2, 251, was originally picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second-round (39th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Eastern Kentucky. Over his four-year NFL career with Tampa Bay (2016-18) and Washington (2019), he has appeared in 41 games with six starts. Harrisburg, Pa., native has totaled 37 tackles (24 solo), 7.5 sacks, two passes defensed and four forced fumbles. He played in seven games for Washington in 2019, picking up three stops and a takedown. Spence enjoyed his most productive season in 2016, when he finished ranked sixth among NFL rookies with 5.5 sacks and third with three forced fumbles and was selected as NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month for November when he posted 2.5 takedowns and two forced fumbles. Spence played at Eastern Kentucky as a redshirt junior in 2015 after transferring from Ohio State and totaled 63 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries as he was a consensus FCS All-American and chosen as the FCS National Defensive Performer of the Year by the College Football Performance Awards. As a sophomore at Ohio State in 2013, he posted 52 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks and one forced fumble as he was first-team All-Big Ten selected by league media after ranking second in the conference in sacks and sixth in tackles for loss.