Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints have signed Noah Spence and T.Y. McGill and placed Marcus Davenport and Sheldon Rankins on IR

Dec 12, 2019 at 09:18 AM
helmet_tweet_saints.jpg

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Thursday that the club has signed defensive tackle T.Y. McGill and defensive end Noah Spence and placed defensive end Marcus Davenport and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins on Injured Reserve.

McGill, 6-0, 299, was originally signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State in 2015. In 37 career NFL games with the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers, the Jesup, Ga., native has played in 37 games and recorded 25 tackles (19 solo), five sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble. He also appeared in one postseason contest for the Chargers in 2018, making one tackle for loss. In 2019, he played in three contests for the Chargers and posted three assisted tackles.

Spence, 6-2, 251, was originally picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second-round (39th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Eastern Kentucky. Over his four-year NFL career with Tampa Bay (2016-18) and Washington (2019), he has appeared in 41 games with six starts. Harrisburg, Pa., native has totaled 37 tackles (24 solo), 7.5 sacks, two passes defensed and four forced fumbles. He played in seven games for Washington in 2019, picking up three stops and a takedown. Spence enjoyed his most productive season in 2016, when he finished ranked sixth among NFL rookies with 5.5 sacks and third with three forced fumbles and was selected as NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month for November when he posted 2.5 takedowns and two forced fumbles. Spence played at Eastern Kentucky as a redshirt junior in 2015 after transferring from Ohio State and totaled 63 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries as he was a consensus FCS All-American and chosen as the FCS National Defensive Performer of the Year by the College Football Performance Awards. As a sophomore at Ohio State in 2013, he posted 52 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks and one forced fumble as he was first-team All-Big Ten selected by league media after ranking second in the conference in sacks and sixth in tackles for loss.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign defensive back Adonis Alexander, place Keith Washington on IR
news

New Orleans Saints sign WR Chris Hogan

Eight year NFL veteran joins New Orleans after playing in the Premier Lacrosse League
news

New Orleans Saints and Caesars Entertainment announce partnership: Stadium rebranded as Caesars Superdome

Home of the New Orleans Saints and Super Bowl LIX, state-owned building to be renamed Caesars Superdome
news

Statement from the New Orleans Saints on the death of longtime NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp

New York Jets assistant coach died following bike accident
news

Saints announce schedule for 2021 Training Camp presented by SeatGeek

Seven practices are scheduled to be open to the public at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Saints and Pelicans mourn passing of Edwin Edwards

Former Louisiana state governor dies at the age of 93
news

New Orleans Saints sign tackle Ryan Ramczyk to a five-year contract extension

Ramczyk will be under contract with the Saints through the 2026 season
news

Mike Hoss named play-by-play announcer for New Orleans Saints game day broadcasts on WWL

Mike Hoss will join color analyst and Saints all-time leading rusher Deuce McAllister in the booth
news

NFL, Black College Football Hall Of Fame to host inaugural General Manager Forum & fourth annual Quarterback Coaching Summit

Khai Harley, DJ Williams, and Ronald Curry represent the Saints participating in these events
news

Drew Brees' retirement from the NFL becomes official

New Orleans Saints quarterback's retirement appeared on NFL transactions wire Friday, June 11
news

Saints Q&A with COO Ben Hales on Mercedes-Benz Superdome renovation, loss of seats 

Saints senior vice president and chief operating officer shares update on renovations and relocation process
news

New Orleans Saints sign 2021 draft class

Six Saints draft selections signed to four-year contracts
Advertising