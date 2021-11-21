Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Running back Tony Jones activated from Injured Reserve

Nov 20, 2021 at 07:55 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints announced the following roster moves Saturday, Nov. 20 ahead of Sunday's game at the Philadelphia Eagles:

Activated from Injured Reserve

Running back Tony Jones

Placed on Injured Reserve

Defensive lineman Malcolm Roach

Signed to active roster from practice squad

Defensive lineman Josiah Bronson

Defensive back KeiVarae Russell

Standard elevations from practice squad

Offensive lineman Will Clapp

Offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch

Waived

Wide receiver Kevin White

Cornerback Ken Crawley

