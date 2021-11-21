New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints announced the following roster moves Saturday, Nov. 20 ahead of Sunday's game at the Philadelphia Eagles:
Activated from Injured Reserve
Running back Tony Jones
Placed on Injured Reserve
Defensive lineman Malcolm Roach
Signed to active roster from practice squad
Defensive lineman Josiah Bronson
Defensive back KeiVarae Russell
Standard elevations from practice squad
Offensive lineman Will Clapp
Offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch
Waived
Wide receiver Kevin White
Cornerback Ken Crawley