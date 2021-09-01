Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Sep 01, 2021
The New Orleans Saints announced that they have been awarded rookie fullback Adam Prentice off waivers from the Denver Broncos, reached injury settlements with defensive back Bryce Thompson and defensive end Marcus Willoughby and terminated the contract of kicker Aldrick Rosas. The announcements were made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Prentice, 6 feet, 245 pounds, was originally signed this offseason by the Broncos, where he appeared in all three of the club's preseason contests, as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina. Prior to his lone season in Columbia, the Fresno, Calif., native played three seasons at Colorado State. For his college career, Prentice appeared in 47 contests, where he rushed 18 times for 65 yards, while adding 20 receptions for 128 yards with one score. Prentice saw action in 10 games with the Gamecocks in 2020, totaling two receptions for 13 yards (6.5 avg).

