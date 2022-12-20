New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Summers, 6-1, 241, was originally a seventh round draft pick (226th overall) of the Green Bay Packers in 2019 out of TCU. In four seasons with the Packers (2019-21) and one with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2022), he has played in 49 regular season games with one start, posting career totals of 31 tackles (23 solo), one pass defense, one fumble recovery and 25 special teams stops. In four postseason contests for Green Bay from 2019-20, he has posted two solo tackles and three coverage stops. In three games for Jacksonville in 2022, the San Antonio, Texas native posted four coverage stops. In his college career, he totaled 315 tackles (166 solo), 23 stops for loss, 10.5 sacks and two interceptions in 50 career games.