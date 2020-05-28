Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Thursday, May 28, 2020 03:39 PM

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

James Hurst was originally signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of the University of North Carolina

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Hurst-2-2560-052820

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have signed OL James Hurst and waived WR Tim White. The announcements were made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Hurst was originally signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of the University of North Carolina in 2014. After joining Baltimore, Hurst immediately became a valuable lineman as a rookie, appearing in all 16 regular season games with five starts at left tackle. Over his last six seasons with the Ravens, the Plainfield, Ind. native has played in 90 regular contests with 44 starts at three different offensive line positions, left guard (19), left tackle (16) and right guard (seven) with two additional starts as a tight end in jumbo formations. He has also appeared in four postseason contests with three starts at left tackle, right tackle and right guard. In 2019, Hurst appeared in all 16 regular season games with two starts at left tackle for a Ravens' offense that broke the NFL record for most rushing yards in a season with 3,296.

Hurst, 6-5, 310, opened 48-of-50 contests at North Carolina as a four-year starter at left tackle, earning All-ACC first-team honors as both a senior and junior in addition to All-ACC second-team honors as a sophomore.

Meet the Team: James Hurst

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, offensive linemen James Hurst.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, offensive linemen James Hurst.
1 / 15

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, offensive linemen James Hurst.

AP Images
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, offensive linemen James Hurst.
2 / 15

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, offensive linemen James Hurst.

AP Images
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, offensive linemen James Hurst.
3 / 15

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, offensive linemen James Hurst.

AP Images
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, offensive linemen James Hurst.
4 / 15

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, offensive linemen James Hurst.

AP Images
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, offensive linemen James Hurst.
5 / 15

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, offensive linemen James Hurst.

AP Images
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, offensive linemen James Hurst.
6 / 15

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, offensive linemen James Hurst.

AP Images
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, offensive linemen James Hurst.
7 / 15

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, offensive linemen James Hurst.

AP Images
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, offensive linemen James Hurst.
8 / 15

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, offensive linemen James Hurst.

AP Images
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, offensive linemen James Hurst.
9 / 15

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, offensive linemen James Hurst.

AP Images
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, offensive linemen James Hurst.
10 / 15

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, offensive linemen James Hurst.

AP Images
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, offensive linemen James Hurst.
11 / 15

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, offensive linemen James Hurst.

AP Images
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, offensive linemen James Hurst.
12 / 15

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, offensive linemen James Hurst.

AP Images
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, offensive linemen James Hurst.
13 / 15

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, offensive linemen James Hurst.

AP Images
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, offensive linemen James Hurst.
14 / 15

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, offensive linemen James Hurst.

AP Images
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, offensive linemen James Hurst.
15 / 15

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, offensive linemen James Hurst.

AP Images

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Rookie Roots: Story of Saints draft pick Cesar Ruiz
news

Rookie Roots: Story of Saints draft pick Cesar Ruiz

'I've been coaching for more than 20 years, he's one of those guys that you see once in a lifetime'
Anthony Chickillo looking to add value to New Orleans Saints at linebacker, on special teams
news

Anthony Chickillo looking to add value to New Orleans Saints at linebacker, on special teams

'It's a winning organization. I wanted to be a part of a winning organization'
New Orleans Saints agree to terms with linebacker Anthony Chickillo
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with linebacker Anthony Chickillo

Miami product has played in 65 games 
Saints 34 - Bucs 17 (W) 8-2 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
news

Transcript: Michael Thomas conference call - Tuesday, May 19

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas spoke to media about his donation with Cane's
Michael Thomas #13
news

New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas working out, helping out

Thomas and Todd Graves of Raising Cane's donate food to heath-care workers
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, veteran running back [Ty Montgomery](https://saints.pocket.nfl.com/#/wcm/custom/player/4903081b-9469-4494-a713-4fb2299acfaa).
news

Transcript: Ty Montgomery video conference call - Monday, May 18

Veteran running back Ty Montgomery speaks to media after signing with New Orleans.
Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, veteran running back [Ty Montgomery](https://saints.pocket.nfl.com/#/wcm/custom/player/4903081b-9469-4494-a713-4fb2299acfaa).
news

Ty Montgomery is latest versatile addition to New Orleans Saints

'This is just a perfect opportunity for someone in my position'
Transcript: Patrick Omameh video conference call - Friday, May 15
news

Transcript: Patrick Omameh video conference call - Friday, May 15

Saints offensive lineman speaks to media after returning to New Orleans
Saints announce roster moves
news

Saints announce roster moves

Three Saints named to Pro Football Focus' All-Decade Top 101 players list
news

Three Saints named to Pro Football Focus' All-Decade Top 101 players list

Brees, Jordan, and Armstead among best NFL players from the 2010s
New Orleans Saints defensive back Justin Hardee warms up before the start of a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo )
news

New Orleans Saints defensive back Justin Hardee sets sights on entrepreneurship 

'I just told myself I wanted to be an off-the-field millionaire, just without ball'

Advertising