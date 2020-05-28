New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Hurst was originally signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of the University of North Carolina in 2014. After joining Baltimore, Hurst immediately became a valuable lineman as a rookie, appearing in all 16 regular season games with five starts at left tackle. Over his last six seasons with the Ravens, the Plainfield, Ind. native has played in 90 regular contests with 44 starts at three different offensive line positions, left guard (19), left tackle (16) and right guard (seven) with two additional starts as a tight end in jumbo formations. He has also appeared in four postseason contests with three starts at left tackle, right tackle and right guard. In 2019, Hurst appeared in all 16 regular season games with two starts at left tackle for a Ravens' offense that broke the NFL record for most rushing yards in a season with 3,296.