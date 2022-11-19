New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Jabari Zuniga, 6-3, 264, was originally selected in the third round (79th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft by the New York Jets out of Florida. The Marietta, Ga. native, has played in 11 games for the Jets from 2020-21 and has recorded eight tackles (four solo), one sack and one forced fumble. After spending the first month of the 2022 season on Seattle's practice squad, Zuniga has spent the past month on the Saints practice squad. In four seasons in Gainesville, he posted 118 tackles, 34.5 stops for loss and 18.5 sacks in 42 appearances. In 2019, he played in six contests with five starts before suffering a high ankle spring and recorded 14 stops, seven stops for loss and three sacks. Zuniga's father, Carlos, is a New Orleans native, who is in the Holy Cross High School Athletic Hall of Fame for his accomplishments in basketball, followed by playing basketball at Tulane from 1976-79.