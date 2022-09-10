Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

Sep 10, 2022 at 02:36 PM
New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints announced the following roster moves on Saturday, September 10:

Standard elevation from Practice Squad

No. 57 DT Christian Ringo

