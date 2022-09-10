New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints announced the following roster moves on Saturday, September 10:
Standard elevation from Practice Squad
No. 57 DT Christian Ringo
NFL teams may establish a practice squad of up to 16 players on Wednesday at 12 p.m. CT
