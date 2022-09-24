New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints announced the following roster moves on Saturday, September 24 ahead of Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers:
Standard elevation from Practice Squad
No. 39 DB DaMarcus Fields
Placed on Injured Reserve
No. 27 CB Alontae Taylor
