Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

Sep 24, 2022 at 03:03 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints announced the following roster moves on Saturday, September 24 ahead of Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers:

Standard elevation from Practice Squad

No. 39 DB DaMarcus Fields

Placed on Injured Reserve

No. 27 CB Alontae Taylor

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

news

New Orleans Saints announce practice squad additions

news

New Orleans Saints make roster reductions to 53

NFL teams may establish a practice squad of up to 16 players on Wednesday at 12 p.m. CT

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: team gets to 80-man roster

Advertising