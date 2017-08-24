New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Braman, 6-5, 241, is a six-year NFL veteran who was originally signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2011 out of West Texas A&M and after playing three seasons in Houston, played the last three for the Philadelphia Eagles. He has played in 94 career regular season games, collecting eight tackles, 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, 52 special teams stops, three blocked punts and one coverage fumble recovery. In 2016, the Spokane, Wash. native played in all 16 games with a team-high 362 special teams snaps and finished with six stops.

Line, 6-1, 233, comes to New Orleans after playing for the Minnesota Vikings from 2013-16, where he played in 35 career games with 10 starts and carried 13 times for 25 yards with two touchdowns and caught seven passes for 103 yards with one scoring grab. In 2016, Line appeared in 15 games with four starts for the Vikings, where he rushed for 15 yards on seven carries and also added a special teams stop. The Oxford, Mich. native joined the Vikings in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Methodist, where he totaled 4,185 rushing yards, which is second in school history behind Eric Dickerson and 47 rushing touchdowns, which is tied for most in Mustangs record books with Dickerson.