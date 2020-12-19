The New Orleans Saints have announced the following roster moves today: Activated QB Drew Brees from Injured Reserve, signed G/CWill Clapp and WRs Juwan Johnson and Tommylee Lewis to the active roster from the practice squad, waived TE Garrett Griffin and QB Trevor Siemian, placed WR/RS Deonte Harris and WR Michael Thomas on Injured Reserve and elevated WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game vs. Kansas City.
New Orleans Saints announce roster moves
Drew Brees activated from injured reserve
Dec 19, 2020 at 03:25 PM