New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have signed RB Terrance West and have waived WR Paul Turner. The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

West, 5-10, 225 pounds, is a four-year NFL veteran who has played for the Baltimore Ravens (2015-17), Tennessee Titans (2015) and the Cleveland Browns (2014). The Baltimore, Md. native was originally a third round draft pick (94th overall) of the Cleveland Browns out of Towson in 2014.

Over the course of his four-year NFL career, West has appeared in 43 games with 23 starts, accumulating 1,816 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns and catching 51 receptions for 344 yards and two touchdowns.

West played in 27 games for the Ravens over the last three seasons. His most productive NFL season to date came with Baltimore in 2016 where he had career and team-highs in rushing yards (774), carries (193) and rushing touchdowns (5). He also tallied a career-high 236 receiving yards and one touchdown on 34 catches.