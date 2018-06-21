Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Jun 21, 2018 at 05:53 PM

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have signed RB Terrance West and have waived WR Paul Turner.  The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

West, 5-10, 225 pounds, is a four-year NFL veteran who has played for the Baltimore Ravens (2015-17), Tennessee Titans (2015) and the Cleveland Browns (2014). The Baltimore, Md. native was originally a third round draft pick (94th overall) of the Cleveland Browns out of Towson in 2014.

Over the course of his four-year NFL career, West has appeared in 43 games with 23 starts, accumulating 1,816 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns and catching 51 receptions for 344 yards and two touchdowns.

West played in 27 games for the Ravens over the last three seasons. His most productive NFL season to date came with Baltimore in 2016 where he had career and team-highs in rushing yards (774), carries (193) and rushing touchdowns (5). He also tallied a career-high 236 receiving yards and one touchdown on 34 catches.

The Baltimore native finished his three-year Towson career among the most accomplished athletes in NCAA FCS history, ranked third in rushing (4,849), first in scoring (516 points), touchdowns per game (2.27) and tied for first in rushing touchdowns (84). He established single-season program records with 2,509 rushing yards and 41 rushing touchdowns (also an NCAA FCS record) as a junior in 2013.

