New Orleans Saints announce 2022 High School Coach of the Year is Destrehan's Marcus Scott

The New Orleans Saints today announced that Destrehan High School head football coach Marcus Scott was selected as the Saints High School Football Coach of the Year for the 2022 season.

Scott led the Destrehan Tigers to the Division 1 Non-Select State Championship title over the Ruston Bearcats. Scott dialed up the game-winning touchdown drive as the game became late. A 17-10 battle was the icing on the cake for Destrehan's undefeated season in 2022.

"I've been fortunate enough to be in several different environments and coach kids from different backgrounds and socio-economic statuses and one thing that I find is that the kids are truly not that different," Scott said. "Their environment is a little different but whenever you develop the relationships with them and you get to know them, so whether a kid is rich or a kid comes from the inner city, they really are looking for guidance and they really are seeking mentoring to help them go to the next level as a man."

Coach Scott is one of 32 high school football coaches who were each nominated by the NFL team in their respective markets. One coach will be selected as the overall Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award, representing the best in coaching at the high school level.