New Orleans Saints announce 2022 High School Coach of the Year is Destrehan's Marcus Scott

The Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award represents the best at the high school level

Jan 17, 2023 at 04:21 PM
The New Orleans Saints honor Coach Marcus Scott from Destrehan High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

The New Orleans Saints today announced that Destrehan High School head football coach Marcus Scott was selected as the Saints High School Football Coach of the Year for the 2022 season.

Scott led the Destrehan Tigers to the Division 1 Non-Select State Championship title over the Ruston Bearcats. Scott dialed up the game-winning touchdown drive as the game became late. A 17-10 battle was the icing on the cake for Destrehan's undefeated season in 2022.

"I've been fortunate enough to be in several different environments and coach kids from different backgrounds and socio-economic statuses and one thing that I find is that the kids are truly not that different," Scott said. "Their environment is a little different but whenever you develop the relationships with them and you get to know them, so whether a kid is rich or a kid comes from the inner city, they really are looking for guidance and they really are seeking mentoring to help them go to the next level as a man."

Coach Scott is one of 32 high school football coaches who were each nominated by the NFL team in their respective markets. One coach will be selected as the overall Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award, representing the best in coaching at the high school level.

The coaches were recognized by their local NFL club for the prestigious award – named after Pro Football Hall of Famer Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history. The coaches were judged based on areas Coach Shula excelled at most during his career – character, integrity, leadership, dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety and on-field success.

About the 2022 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year nomination

For the first time, the NFL will recognize two winners, one from each conference, AFC & NFC. These two winners will be invited to the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas on Feb. 5 and will be recognized in special ways during the NFL's week-long celebration of football. Throughout the week, coaches will receive VIP access and accommodations to attend the Pro Bowl Games practices for both AFC and NFC teams, on field access at Sunday's Pro Bowl Games, and a chance to interact and engage with various members of the football community.

The NFL Foundation and Nike have teamed up to provide the two winners a $15,000 award to their high school football programs and a $10,000 award. The other 30 club nominees will all receive a $1,000 award. They will also attend Super Bowl LVII in Arizona as special guests of the NFL. The Don Shula Award winners will be announced in the week prior to the Pro Bowl Games.

