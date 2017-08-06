New Orleans Saints add kicker, long snapper Justin Drescher to roster

Drescher, 6 feet 1, 235 pounds, is a seven-year NFL veteran who was originally signed by the Saints in the middle of the 2010 season and has handled snapping duties for the club in all 102 regular season games and four postseason contests since then, adding four special teams tackles. The Southlake, Texas native was originally signed by the Atlanta Falcons following the 2010 NFL Draft as a free agent out of Colorado, where he handled snapping duties in 49 games for the Buffaloes.

Murray, 5-7, 182, comes to New Orleans after spending the 2014 and 2015 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the 2016 campaign with the Cleveland Browns. The Mahwah, N.J., native has appeared in 18 games for Tampa Bay and Cleveland, drilling 21-of-26 field goal attempts and 34-of-35 PATs. In 2016, he played in two games for Cleveland before being placed on injured reserve and made one of two field goal attempts and three of four PAT attempts. In 2014, he played in all 16 games for the Buccaneers after signing with them at the start of the offseason and converted on 20 of 24 field goal attempts, finishing the season by splitting the uprights on 13 consecutive attempts and drilling all 31 PAT attempts. Murray signed with Tampa Bay following a four-year career at Fordham from 2009-12 as both a placekicker and punter, where he appeared in 44 career games, converting on 38 of 54 field goal attempts and totaling 7,985 yards on 186 punts. He was named an FCS first-team All-American as a senior, kicking 25 of 30 field goals and tallying 52 punts for 2,392 yards, capturing the Fred Mitchell Award, given to the nation's best non-FBS kicker.