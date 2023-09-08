Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Week 1 50/50 Raffle will benefit the New Orleans Family Justice Center

The 50/50 Raffle opens two hours prior to kickoff and concludes at the end of the third quarter.

Sep 08, 2023 at 02:45 PM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints 50/50 Raffle beneficiary for Week 1 vs. Tennessee Titans is the New Orleans Family Justice Center.

The 50/50 Raffle opens at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday and eligible fans will have a chance to purchase three (3) Raffle tickets for Five Dollars ($5.00), ten (10) tickets for Ten Dollars ($10.00), or eighty (80) tickets for Twenty Dollars ($20.00). One (1) Raffle ticket number will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible Raffle tickets purchased. Visit here for more information on rules of how to play. In collaboration with Second Harvest, fans who attend the game would also be able to purchase tickets from roaming sellers throughout the Caesars Superdome.

Throughout the 2023 NFL season, the Saints will use the Ascend Fundraising Solutions platform to allow fans an opportunity to donate to local charitable organizations or causes by participating in an electronic 50/50 raffle. At each game, half of the net proceeds collected from the raffle will benefit a designated charitable organization or cause, while one lucky fan will win the remaining half of those proceeds.

The New Orleans Family Justice Center provides a range of free services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking and child abuse in the Greater New Orleans area. Their services are trauma-informed and non-judgmental. Their services are trauma-informed and non-judgmental and they welcome survivors at any point in their process.

New Orleans Family Justice Center is a partnership of agencies dedicated to ending family violence, child abuse, sexual assault, and stalking through prevention and coordinated response by providing comprehensive client-centered, empowerment services in a single location.

"The New Orleans Family Justice Center is honored and very grateful to be named as a beneficiary of the Saints 50/50 raffle," said Executive Director, Trashanda Grayes. "We are committed to strengthening and expanding efforts to promote social and emotional well-being of survivors by addressing risk factors and building the skills, capacities, and mechanisms for promoting safety, healthy relationships, and emotional healing. The funds raised from this opportunity will allow us to continue to motivate our survivors to push forward by securing resources to eliminate barriers and empowering them to sustain. It means a lot to us knowing that the hard work we do and the services we provide doesn't go unnoticed. For this, we'd like to extend our gratitude to the New Orleans Saints. Thank You!"

